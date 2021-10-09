Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOOF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. 873,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,211. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,168,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,610 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 653,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 37,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

