Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,087 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 175,305 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100,190 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 81,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,662. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

