Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) PT at $134.35

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTON shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Europe reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $11,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $3,249,228.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 579,803 shares of company stock worth $64,539,531. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $86.11. 4,128,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,446,693. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.51. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

