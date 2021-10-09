$409.33 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will post $409.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $362.00 million and the highest is $531.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $178.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 129.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,635,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 176,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 616,722 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $23,945,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 54.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.