Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$17.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.39.

Several research firms have commented on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CSFB set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$13.07. 2,164,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,722. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$11.39 and a 1-year high of C$15.28. The firm has a market cap of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$235.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

