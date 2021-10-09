Brokerages Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $711.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce sales of $711.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $684.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $748.30 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $602.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

NYSE GIL traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 456,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,026. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $40.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is -344.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 26.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 669.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 215,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

