DeGate (DG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.91 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $22.91 million and $488,399.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeGate has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00066061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00138696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00090544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,967.49 or 1.00528606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.34 or 0.06507756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003430 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,444,981 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

