TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCBK shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,794,000 after purchasing an additional 205,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,281,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,213 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,994 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,469. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.