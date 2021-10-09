$0.27 EPS Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.09. CNX Resources posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNX. Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of CNX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,564. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.