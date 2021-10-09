Brokerages Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.06. Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WERN traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 632,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

