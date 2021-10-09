Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

YNDX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of YNDX stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $79.63. 782,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,663. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 156.14, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. Yandex has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Yandex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,645,000 after purchasing an additional 248,818 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,564,000 after buying an additional 1,011,341 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 26.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after buying an additional 1,016,758 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 5.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,606,000 after buying an additional 215,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

