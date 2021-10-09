Analysts Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.67. Range Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,140%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. 4,196,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

