Brokerages Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Paychex posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Paychex stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.67. 1,099,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $119.38.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Paychex by 29.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Paychex by 40.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,415 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

