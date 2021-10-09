Oddz Achieves Market Cap of $14.06 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $14.06 million and $1.23 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00138245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00090748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,978.19 or 1.00069504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.90 or 0.06468701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

