BitGreen (BITG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $946.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 56.8% lower against the dollar. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $661,778.00 and approximately $946.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00046123 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00110566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.84 or 0.00474780 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00014669 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00036445 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00025583 BTC.

About BitGreen

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

