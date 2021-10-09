Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Achieves $32.56 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $32.56 billion and $1.60 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00330080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000820 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,624,173,874 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

