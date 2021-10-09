$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to post $3.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the lowest is $3.93 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.75 billion to $15.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.94 billion to $16.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,755,000 after purchasing an additional 152,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,712,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,800. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $56.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

