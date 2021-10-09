Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Down 12.6% This Week

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $69,292.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00066050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00138404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00090979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,950.89 or 1.00286826 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.22 or 0.06490196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

