Brokerages Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.00 Million

Brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to post sales of $59.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.19 million and the highest is $59.99 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $63.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.54 million to $260.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $255.88 million, with estimates ranging from $249.13 million to $263.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $10.78. 120,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,018. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.71. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,384,000 after buying an additional 90,386 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 47,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

