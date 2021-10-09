$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Old National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,662. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

