Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post sales of $2.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $990,000.00 to $3.42 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $650,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 256.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $18.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 million to $68.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $129.02 million, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $245.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million.

APLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,060. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $315,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $656,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

