Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.00. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $63,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 54,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $80.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average is $68.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

