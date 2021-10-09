-$1.31 EPS Expected for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to report earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.26). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($5.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($5.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $675,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,799,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $855,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,764 shares of company stock worth $8,813,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.47. 252,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,141. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.49.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

