Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 33,144 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,144 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.7% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,718,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,680,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.68. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

