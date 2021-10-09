Analysts Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.14. Navigator reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $68.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%.

NVGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Navigator by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Navigator by 10.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Navigator by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 365,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVGS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 32,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,288. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Navigator has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $489.07 million, a PE ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

