Brokerages Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

CAG stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,705,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,889,000 after purchasing an additional 258,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,094,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

