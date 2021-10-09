Zacks: Brokerages Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.14). MacroGenics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million.

MGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,363. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after buying an additional 1,348,100 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MacroGenics by 20.5% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 70.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after purchasing an additional 887,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in MacroGenics by 60.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 757,991 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after purchasing an additional 678,774 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

