Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.90. 2,004,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $150.80 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.47. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

