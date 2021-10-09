Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives $8.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

AM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,023. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

