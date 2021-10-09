The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.77.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.00. 3,482,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,547,575. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.96, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $97.28.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,933. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 23.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 21.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 7.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 75,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
