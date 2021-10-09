The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.00. 3,482,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,547,575. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.96, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,933. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 23.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 21.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 7.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 75,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

