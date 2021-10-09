ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. ArcBest reported sales of $794.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in ArcBest by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 103,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $2,754,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.59. 250,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,547. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.