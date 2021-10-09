ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. ArcBest reported sales of $794.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in ArcBest by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 103,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $2,754,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.59. 250,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,547. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
