Bondly (BONDLY) Price Down 7.2% This Week

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.0631 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $423,429.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bondly alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00230500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00101961 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.