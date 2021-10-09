Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,621,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,979. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

