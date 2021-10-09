Brokerages Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target at $166.12

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,001. Match Group has a 12-month low of $107.05 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.07 and its 200 day moving average is $149.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

