Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Immunovant news, Director Douglas J. Hughes acquired 18,247 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $150,355.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande acquired 5,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 259,626 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 1,132.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMVT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. 225,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,003. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

