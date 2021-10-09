Bintex Futures (BNTX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $171,381.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC on major exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $100,769.14 and $171,381.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00065918 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00139129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00090986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,950.61 or 1.00173637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.06 or 0.06340413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

