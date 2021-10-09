OpenOcean Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001237 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. OpenOcean has a market cap of $53.58 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00065918 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00139129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00090986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,950.61 or 1.00173637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.06 or 0.06340413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

