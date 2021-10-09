CUTcoin (CUT) Price Up 115.2% Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $53.74 million and $2,894.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 115.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004160 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00046044 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00110341 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003457 BTC.
- Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000682 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.05 or 0.00474060 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00014661 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00036486 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00025495 BTC.
About CUTcoin
According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “
CUTcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.