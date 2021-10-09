CUTcoin (CUT) Price Up 115.2% Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $53.74 million and $2,894.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 115.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00110341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.05 or 0.00474060 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00014661 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00036486 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00025495 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 151,586,485 coins and its circulating supply is 147,586,485 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

