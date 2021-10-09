$222.27 Million in Sales Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) to post sales of $222.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.44 million. Invacare reported sales of $211.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year sales of $888.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $881.70 million to $895.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $926.93 million, with estimates ranging from $911.60 million to $942.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on IVC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Invacare in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invacare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invacare by 1,297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,106,000 after buying an additional 1,737,912 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invacare during the second quarter worth about $948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invacare by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,125,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 526,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,195. The firm has a market cap of $161.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Invacare has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

