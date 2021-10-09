Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 71.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 309,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 129,050 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 100.6% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 139.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,695 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 156.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 340,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,733,000 after acquiring an additional 207,897 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,746. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

