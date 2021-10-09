Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Aegis decreased their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 906,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,459. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.53. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTRA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $264,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 561,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.