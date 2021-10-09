Endava’s (DAVA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.33.

DAVA traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $153.56. 272,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,084. Endava has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $153.75. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 147.66, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.47 and its 200-day moving average is $112.90.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

