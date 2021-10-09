Fortress Biotech’s (FBIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.99. 850,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $302.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.46.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%. The company had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. 29.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

