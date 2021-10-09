iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.07. 7,472,666 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53.

