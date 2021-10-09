Litecoin Plus Price Tops $0.0389 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $107,130.45 and approximately $57.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,832.21 or 1.00047471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00064276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001321 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.93 or 0.00536303 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.