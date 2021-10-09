Maxcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $32.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $505,284.27 and approximately $32.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,832.21 or 1.00047471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00064276 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.60 or 0.00349596 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.22 or 0.00589747 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00238526 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004720 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

