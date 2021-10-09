HempCoin (THC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $461.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $461.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,832.21 or 1.00047471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00064276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001321 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.93 or 0.00536303 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004649 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,668,433 coins and its circulating supply is 263,533,283 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.