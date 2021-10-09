VIG (VIG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $250.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. VIG has a market cap of $1.04 million and $250.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIG has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,278,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

