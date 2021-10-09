IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFO. Truist Securities boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of INFO stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.14. 2,351,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,325. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.59. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $78.62 and a 1-year high of $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in IHS Markit by 603.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 123,621 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,707,000 after acquiring an additional 171,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after acquiring an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in IHS Markit by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

