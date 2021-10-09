Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $392.98 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $392.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,065. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $250.11 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total value of $1,712,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total transaction of $988,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,649 shares of company stock valued at $75,552,042 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after acquiring an additional 565,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after acquiring an additional 666,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

